Ice Chips: Habs' Slafkovsky skating with Suzuki, Caufield
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is skating on the top line with captain Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield ahead of tonight's preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick had an assist and four shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Suzuki makes his preseason debut after recovering from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last October and tallied 21 goals and 40 helpers in 82 games last season.
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Rem Pitlick - Jake Evans - Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Emil Heineman - Owen Beck - Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylonen
Corey Schueneman - Jordan Harris
Arber Xhekaj - Chris Wideman
Kaiden Guhle - David Savard
Cayden Primeau
Samuel Montembeault
Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday's lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes:
Skinner-Thompson-Hinostroza
Quinn-Mittelstadt-Tuch
Krebs-Cozens-Peterka
Girgensons-Asplund-Okposo
Samuelsson-Dahlin
Power-Jokiharju
Bryson-Lyubushkin