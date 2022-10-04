Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is skating on the top line with captain Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield ahead of tonight's preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick had an assist and four shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Suzuki makes his preseason debut after recovering from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last October and tallied 21 goals and 40 helpers in 82 games last season.

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Rem Pitlick - Jake Evans - Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Emil Heineman - Owen Beck - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylonen



Corey Schueneman - Jordan Harris

Arber Xhekaj - Chris Wideman

Kaiden Guhle - David Savard

Cayden Primeau

Samuel Montembeault

Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday's lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes:

Skinner-Thompson-Hinostroza

Quinn-Mittelstadt-Tuch

Krebs-Cozens-Peterka

Girgensons-Asplund-Okposo



Samuelsson-Dahlin

Power-Jokiharju

Bryson-Lyubushkin