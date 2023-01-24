Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Sean Monahan took part in the Canadiens' morning skate on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Sean Monahan takes part in the morning skate wearing a non - contact jersey #Habs #Bruins — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) January 24, 2023

Monahan, 28, has missed the Canadien's last 22 games with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens acquired Monahan in the off-season, along with a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, from the Calgary Flames for future considerations.

Monahan has six goals and 17 points in 25 games in his first season in Montreal.

Drafted sixth overall by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan has 218 goals and 479 points in 681 career games split between the Flames and Canadiens.

Ottawa Senators

Top prospect Ridly Greig spent time on the Senators' second power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Ridly Greig looks like he might get some minutes on the #Sens 2nd PP unit alongside Sanderson, Giroux, Pinto and Brassard in his first NHL game.



Mathieu Joseph also had some reps in that spot. pic.twitter.com/M4ygy5rmkZ — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 24, 2023

Grieg, 20, skated along side Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, and Derick Brassard during the special teams practice.

Forward Mathieu Joseph also spent some time in Greig's spot on the second power-play unit.

Greig was recalled from the AHL's Bellville Senators on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

The 2021 World Junior champion has 12 goals and 23 points in 28 games in the AHL this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during Tuesday morning skate prior to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

Here’s the #NJDevils lineup from morning skate ahead of facing the Golden Knights: pic.twitter.com/57WtacZcDK — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 24, 2023

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang and forward Josh Archibald participated in Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Florida Panthers, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Kasperi Kapanen (who skated on his own before) and Jan Rutta (upper-body) are the only players missing from today's full morning skate.



Kris Letang (lower-body) and Josh Archibald (lower-body) are wearing regular jerseys. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 24, 2023

Letang, 35, missed the team's last 11 games due to a lower-body injury and took some time away from the team due to the passing of his father.

The two-time all-star has two goals and 16 points in 29 game this season.

Archibald, 30, missed the Penguins last 15 games with a lower-body injury and his status is considered to be day-to-day.

The 5-foot-10 winger has four goals and six points in 30 games this season.

Additionally forward Kasperi Kapanen skated on his own prior to Tuesday's morning skate.

Kapanen, missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury and was ruled week-to-week on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 winger has six goals and 17 points in 35 games this season.

The Penguins used these lines during their morning skate on Tuesday:

Letang is taking rushes with Dumoulin. Here is the Penguins workflow...



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Malkin-Rakell

McGinn-Blueger-Carter

O’Connor-Poehling-Heinen

(Gruden, Archibald)



Letang-Dumoulin

Pettersson-Petry

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Smith-Friedman — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 24, 2023

