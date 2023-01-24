37m ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Monahan skates in non-contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Sean Monahan took part in the Canadiens' morning skate on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.
Monahan, 28, has missed the Canadien's last 22 games with a lower-body injury.
The Canadiens acquired Monahan in the off-season, along with a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, from the Calgary Flames for future considerations.
Monahan has six goals and 17 points in 25 games in his first season in Montreal.
Drafted sixth overall by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan has 218 goals and 479 points in 681 career games split between the Flames and Canadiens.
Ottawa Senators
Top prospect Ridly Greig spent time on the Senators' second power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.
Grieg, 20, skated along side Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, and Derick Brassard during the special teams practice.
Forward Mathieu Joseph also spent some time in Greig's spot on the second power-play unit.
Greig was recalled from the AHL's Bellville Senators on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the New York Islanders.
The 2021 World Junior champion has 12 goals and 23 points in 28 games in the AHL this season.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils used these lines during Tuesday morning skate prior to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Hughes - Tatar
Boqvist - McLeod - Mercer
Wood - Sharangovich - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Graves - Severson
Bahl - Smith
Vanecek
Blackwood
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Kris Letang and forward Josh Archibald participated in Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Florida Panthers, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Letang, 35, missed the team's last 11 games due to a lower-body injury and took some time away from the team due to the passing of his father.
The two-time all-star has two goals and 16 points in 29 game this season.
Archibald, 30, missed the Penguins last 15 games with a lower-body injury and his status is considered to be day-to-day.
The 5-foot-10 winger has four goals and six points in 30 games this season.
Additionally forward Kasperi Kapanen skated on his own prior to Tuesday's morning skate.
Kapanen, missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury and was ruled week-to-week on Friday.
The 6-foot-1 winger has six goals and 17 points in 35 games this season.
The Penguins used these lines during their morning skate on Tuesday:
Guentzel - Crosby - Rust
Zucker - Malkin - Rakell
McGinn - Blueger - Carter
O'Connor - Poehling - Heinen
(Gruden, Archibald)
Letang - Dumoulin
Pettersson - Petry
Joseph - Ruhwedel
Smith - Friedman