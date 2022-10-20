Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Nick Robertson is set to make his season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Nick Robertson set to make his season debut for the Leafs tonight.



He replaces Denis Malgin. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 20, 2022

The 53rd overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft will replace forward Denis Malgin, who scored in the Leafs' season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

Robertson, 21, skated in 10 games for the Maple Leafs last season and scored one goal. at the AHL level with the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies, the Pasadena, Calif., native recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 games.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot skated and took shots on Thursday, but is not close to a return, head coach DJ Smith said.

Smith said Talbot, who was given a five-to-seven week timeline for his upper-body injury earlier this month, remains weeks away from making his Senators debut.

DJ - Talbot on the ice today. He is feeling better but not close to returning. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 20, 2022

The 35-year-old was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the off-season in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson. He made 49 starts for the Wild last season, posting a 32-23-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against-average.

Talbot began his NHL career with the New York Rangers as a free agent, where he played two seasons (2013-14) before time with the Edmonton Oilers (2015-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018), Calgary Flames (2019) and Wild (2020-21).

In 396 games played, Tablot has a career record of 201-142-34 with 27 shutouts, a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.

In other goaltender news, Smith announced that Anton Forsberg will start Thursday night despite not skating in the morning.

DJ Smith says Anton Forsberg will start tonight, but miss the odd morning skate.



"(Forsberg) is a go. Just rest. He’s playing a lot of games, long practices, we’ll do that time to time." #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 20, 2022

Here are the lines from Thursday's morning skate:

Morning skate lines for Sens vs Caps.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Brassard Gambrell xxxx



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

XXXX Zaitsev — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 20, 2022

Montreal Canadiens

Ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, the Montreal Canadiens announced their lines and defensive pairings following their morning skate.

Lines and D pairings at the Bell Centre this morning 👇 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/GK8q4Ta1Pi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 20, 2022

Caufield - Suzuki - Monahan

Dadonov -Dvorak - Gallagher

Drouin - Dach - Anderson

Slafkovsky - Evans - Hoffman

Guhle - Savard

Harris - Kovacevic

Xhekaj - Wideman

Allen

Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will get his third start of the season when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced.

Jarry, 27, recorded wins in both of his prior outings while posting a .938 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA.