45m ago
Ice Chips: Robertson to make season debut for Leafs
Forward Nick Robertson is set to make his season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Robertson set to make his season debut for the Leafs tonight.— Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 20, 2022
He replaces Denis Malgin.
The 53rd overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft will replace forward Denis Malgin, who scored in the Leafs' season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens.
Robertson, 21, skated in 10 games for the Maple Leafs last season and scored one goal. at the AHL level with the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies, the Pasadena, Calif., native recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 games.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot skated and took shots on Thursday, but is not close to a return, head coach DJ Smith said.
Smith said Talbot, who was given a five-to-seven week timeline for his upper-body injury earlier this month, remains weeks away from making his Senators debut.
DJ - Talbot on the ice today. He is feeling better but not close to returning.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 20, 2022
The 35-year-old was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the off-season in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson. He made 49 starts for the Wild last season, posting a 32-23-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against-average.
Talbot began his NHL career with the New York Rangers as a free agent, where he played two seasons (2013-14) before time with the Edmonton Oilers (2015-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018), Calgary Flames (2019) and Wild (2020-21).
In 396 games played, Tablot has a career record of 201-142-34 with 27 shutouts, a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.
In other goaltender news, Smith announced that Anton Forsberg will start Thursday night despite not skating in the morning.
DJ Smith says Anton Forsberg will start tonight, but miss the odd morning skate.— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 20, 2022
"(Forsberg) is a go. Just rest. He’s playing a lot of games, long practices, we’ll do that time to time." #Sens
Here are the lines from Thursday's morning skate:
Morning skate lines for Sens vs Caps.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 20, 2022
Tkachuk Stützle Batherson
DeBrincat Norris Giroux
Motte Pinto Joseph
Kelly Kastelic Watson
Brassard Gambrell xxxx
Chabot Zub
Sanderson Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
XXXX Zaitsev
Montreal Canadiens
Ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, the Montreal Canadiens announced their lines and defensive pairings following their morning skate.
Lines and D pairings at the Bell Centre this morning 👇 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/GK8q4Ta1Pi— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 20, 2022
Caufield - Suzuki - Monahan
Dadonov -Dvorak - Gallagher
Drouin - Dach - Anderson
Slafkovsky - Evans - Hoffman
Guhle - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Xhekaj - Wideman
Allen
Montembeault
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will get his third start of the season when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced.
Tonight's starting netminder: @tjarry35 pic.twitter.com/b9oqHyX7fI— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 20, 2022
Jarry, 27, recorded wins in both of his prior outings while posting a .938 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA.