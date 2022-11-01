Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced that forward Ondrej Palat underwent successful groin surgery on Tuesday and he is expected to make a full recovery.

#NEWS: This morning, Ondrej Palat underwent successful groin surgery, following recommendations after meeting with doctors.



He is expected to make a full recovery, & details regarding his return to play timeline will be provided as they become available.https://t.co/v8iguWrAPR — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 1, 2022

The Devils noted that Palat's return-to-play timeline will be provided as it becomes available.

The 31-year-old is in his first year of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Devils as a free agent following a Stanley Cup Final loss as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Colorado Avalanche.

Originally the 208th overall pick of the Lightning in 2011, Palat spent the last 10 seasons with the Lightning (2012-22), highlighted by back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have recalled forward Pontus Holmberg and assigned forward Wayne Simmonds to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Pontus Holmberg from the @TorontoMarlies.



F Wayne Simmonds has been loaned to the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 1, 2022

Simmonds, 34, has skated in three games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording an assist.

The 23-year-old Holmberg has seen action in seven games for the Marlies, tallying a pair of assists.

TSN's Mark Masters shared the Leafs' lines from their Tuesday practice:

Lines at Leafs practice



Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Robertson, Aube-Kubel



Rielly - Mete

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Kral - Liljegren



Samsonov

Kallgren @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/nuZEvDDWQ7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 1, 2022

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that goaltender Jack Campbell will get the start Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

The 30-year-old has started six games in his first season with the Oilers, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.89 goals-against-average and a .888 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets

Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens, TSN's John Lu shared the Winnipeg Jets' lines from their practice on Tuesday:

#NHLJets practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Appleton

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Gagner

Mäenalanen - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby



Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt

Samberg - DeMelo

Capobianco - Toninato



Hellebuyck

Rittich@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 1, 2022

Calgary Flames

TSN's Salim Valji reports that select Calgary Flames players took part in an option skate on Tuesday with Jacob Markstrom of those participating.

Optional skate for Calgary…Markstrom out on the ice so Vladar likely starting tonight for Calgary vs Seattle — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 1, 2022

Given it was an option skate, Valji also shared their lines from Monday ahead of the Flames' game against the Seattle Kraken: