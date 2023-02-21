Ice Chips: Leafs G Samsonov to start, D Sandin out vs. Sabres

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will get the start tonight against the Sabres.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin iwas on the ice for the team's optional morning skate in Buffalo after missing Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to a minor injury but will remained sidelined for another game.

The 22-year-old has four goals and 20 points in 51 games this season while averaging 18:00 TOI.

The Leafs take on the Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center.

Rasmus Sandin on the ice at Leafs optional skate in Buffalo



Missed Sunday’s game with a minor injury @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 21, 2023

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have recalled defenceman Vincent Desharnais from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Desharnais was assigned to the AHL on Feb. 17 after forward Kailer Yamamoto was activated from the injured reserve.

In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has four assists while averaging 12:09 TOI. In 13 AHL games, he has two assists.

He is on the first season of a two-year, $1.525 million contract with an AAV of $762,500.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to be activated today, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The plan is for Talbot to start on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Talbot has not played since Jan. 25 due to a lower-body injury.

A pending unrestricted free agent, the 35-year-old is 12-13-1 this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.

Cam Talbot should be activated today. Plan is to start him Friday vs the Hurricanes. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 21, 2023

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens morning skate lines ahead of tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils per The Athletic's Arpon Basu:

RHP-Suzuki-Anderson

Pitlick-Dvorak-Dadonov

Hoffman-Drouin-Armia

Pezzetta-Belzile-Ylönen

Matheson-Savard

Harris-Barron

Schueneman-Kovacevic

Montembeault

Allen

Samuel Montembeault gets the start in net. The 26-year-old is 11-11-2 with a .906 save percentage and 3.29 GAA in 24 appearances this season.

Waivers

Nashville Predators forward Mark Jankowski has cleared waivers.

The 28-year-old has played in 26 games with the Preds this season, registering four goals and three assists.

Originally selected 21st overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski has 46 goals and 87 points in 298 career games split between the Predators, Flames, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.