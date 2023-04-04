Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, it was announced Tuesday.

Forward Radum Zohorna has been loaned to the Marlies in a corresponding move.

The transaction to bring Woll up comes after Matt Murray left Sunday's loss to Detroit. Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond lost an edge skating near the crease and slid into Murray, who hit his head on the ice while falling.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that Murray is day-to-day with a head injury and "other stuff." He was not at Tuesday's skate and the team did not provide a definitive timetable for his return. Forward Ryan O'Reilly was on the ice Tuesday morning but stayed out with the scratches afterwards, indicating he will not make his return to the lineup Tuesday against Columbus.

Keefe later confirmed O'Reilly would not play Tuesday but is close to a return. Noel Acciari, who has been out since March 26 with a neck injury, will play Tuesday, Keefe said.

Here were Toronto's lines according to Mark Masters:

Bunting - Matthews - Jarnkrok

O’Reilly - Tavares - Marner

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Abruzzese - Acciari - Kerfoot

Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Timmins - Schenn

Woll / Samsonov

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Egor Sokolov from the AHL'e Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Sokolov has not yet appeared in an NHL game this season.

He played eight games last year but was held without a point.

New York Rangers

Forward Patrick Kane will take a maintenance day on Tuesday, the team announced.

Kane, 34, has five goals and five assists in 16 games so far this season since joining the Rangers just prior to the trade deadline.