Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete skated on Friday as he works he way back from a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old Woodbridge, Ont., native has been sidelined since suffering an injury on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars. Mete logged 3:04 minutes of ice time before he exited the game.

The former Montreal Canadiens' draft pick (100th overall in 2016) and Ottawa Senator (2020-21, 2021-22) has played in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording a pair of assists.