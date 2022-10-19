Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Marlies

The AHL's Toronto Marlies have signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO. 

DeKeyser, 32, appeared in three preseason games for the Canucks on a PTO, averaging just over 16:30 of ice-time.

The Macomb, MI, product spent the entirety of his decade-long NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, appearing in 547 games as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan.

Internationally, DeKeyser has represented the United States in two IIHF World Championships, in 2014 and 2017.

Florida Panthers

After spending training camp with the team on a PTO, Eric Staal was back on the ice with the Florida Panthers for their morning skate on Wednesday.

Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now also reports that defenceman Aaron Ekblad was absent from the morning skate, along with Gustav Forlsing and the recently recalled Lucas Carlsson.


Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the AHL on Wednesday.

 