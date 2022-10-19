1h ago
Ice Chips: Marlies sign D DeKeyser to PTO
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Marlies
The AHL's Toronto Marlies have signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO.
News | The Marlies have signed signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO. #MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/2Hi1FfPIUY— Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) October 19, 2022
DeKeyser, 32, appeared in three preseason games for the Canucks on a PTO, averaging just over 16:30 of ice-time.
The Macomb, MI, product spent the entirety of his decade-long NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, appearing in 547 games as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan.
Internationally, DeKeyser has represented the United States in two IIHF World Championships, in 2014 and 2017.
Florida Panthers
After spending training camp with the team on a PTO, Eric Staal was back on the ice with the Florida Panthers for their morning skate on Wednesday.
Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now also reports that defenceman Aaron Ekblad was absent from the morning skate, along with Gustav Forlsing and the recently recalled Lucas Carlsson.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the AHL on Wednesday.