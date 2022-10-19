Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Marlies

The AHL's Toronto Marlies have signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO.

News | The Marlies have signed signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO. #MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/2Hi1FfPIUY — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) October 19, 2022

DeKeyser, 32, appeared in three preseason games for the Canucks on a PTO, averaging just over 16:30 of ice-time.

The Macomb, MI, product spent the entirety of his decade-long NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, appearing in 547 games as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan.

Internationally, DeKeyser has represented the United States in two IIHF World Championships, in 2014 and 2017.

Florida Panthers

After spending training camp with the team on a PTO, Eric Staal was back on the ice with the Florida Panthers for their morning skate on Wednesday.

Eric Staal is back with the #FlaPanthers at morning skate… pic.twitter.com/H6EkHW3pSH — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) October 19, 2022

Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now also reports that defenceman Aaron Ekblad was absent from the morning skate, along with Gustav Forlsing and the recently recalled Lucas Carlsson.

While recalled by the team, Lucas Carlsson is not out there yet (it is an optional and he might still be in transit).



There are five defensemen out there, meaning Gus Forsling is missing as well. https://t.co/jGE4zv0CMK — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) October 19, 2022



Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the AHL on Wednesday.