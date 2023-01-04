51m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Nylander misses practice with illness
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blues 6, Maple Leafs 5 (SO)
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said winger William Nylander missed practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with an illness.
The 26-year old tallied 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points in 38 games played in the 2022-2023 season so far, including a goal and two assists as the Maple Leafs lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltender Carter Hart has been activated from Injured Reserve according to the team.
The 24-year old suffered an upper-body injury on December 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes and was placed on IR five days later.
Carter has a 10-11-6 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average this season.