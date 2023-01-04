Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said winger William Nylander missed practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with an illness.

William Nylander is dealing with an illness and didn’t practice today, per Sheldon Keefe. Team will see how he’s feeling for tomorrow’s game. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) January 4, 2023

The 26-year old tallied 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points in 38 games played in the 2022-2023 season so far, including a goal and two assists as the Maple Leafs lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Carter Hart has been activated from Injured Reserve according to the team.

Injury Update: We have activated goaltender Carter Hart from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/f76JF9rThr — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 4, 2023

The 24-year old suffered an upper-body injury on December 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes and was placed on IR five days later.

Carter has a 10-11-6 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average this season.