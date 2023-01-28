The Indiana Pacers have agreed on a two-year, $60 million contract extension with centre Myles Turner that includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-23 salary, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2023

Wojnarowski reported that the $17.1 million renegotiation is the largest in league history and adds to his $18M salary for the current season, giving him an annual average of $30 million-plus through 2024-25.

The 26-year-old is in his eight season with the Pacers after being drafted by them with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

A native Texan, Turner is in the midst of a career season with the Pacers, averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

In his rookie 2015 season, Turner was named to the All-Rookie second team and is a two-time block champion (2018-19, 2020-21).