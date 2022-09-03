KELOWNA, British Columbia - James Hervol doesn’t think about where he’s at on the leaderboard. It’s not how he plays the game.

“I make my game plan and try to shoot the best score I possibly can,” Hervol said. “Knowing where I stand and what I need to make on a certain hole, I don’t think that’s going to help me in any way play the hole better.”

The plan, he added, is to find the easiest way to make a birdie.

Hervol made five of them Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the GolfBC Championship at Gallager’s Canyon Golf Club. The 25-year-old, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, is 17-under after 54 holes. He’s posted rounds of 66, 63 and 67.

“I feel good,” Hervol said. “Today was just another steady day.”

The tournament leader has no plans to alter his mindset on Sunday. He plans to just enjoy the walk on the scenic course where the final full-field event of 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season is being held.

“You want to play well every week and you always do what you can to do that,” Hervol said. “But some weeks it just works better than others and I’m having another one of those weeks.”

No pressure. Hervol is just determined to go out and play some good golf.

It’ll be necessary considering how tightly contested the tournament is after three rounds. There are 16 golfers within five strokes of the lead.

Noah Goodwin, Gavin Hall and Scott Stevens are the closest challengers. They’re 16-under and one shot back.

“There’s a bunch of people really close,” Stevens said. “Especially on this course, you can take it pretty low.”

Goodwin, who was the solo leader after two rounds, acknowledged there were a few shots he’d like to have back. Even so, he’s looking forward to the final round.

“It is what it is at the end of the day,” Goodwin said. “I know my game is in a good place right now.”

The final 18 holes, he explained, should be “100 percent” what the players want in terms of competitiveness. Every shot is earned and nothing is given.

“I’m looking forward to it. I know a bunch of the guys. I know they’re great players,” Goodwin said. “I know they’re going to go out and try to kick my butt tomorrow. I’m going to try to do the same. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Luke Schiederjans and Cole Madey are tied for fifth at 15-under. Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp, Cameron Sisk and Thomas Walsh are tied for seventh at 14-under. Max Sekulic and Dalton Ward are 13-under and tied for 11th.