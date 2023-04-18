MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Tuesday.

Jorge Soler had three hits and Luis Arraez singled twice for the Marlins, who have won six of seven.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera limited San Francisco to two runs and six hits over six innings. Cabrera (1-1) walked two and struck out eight.

The Giants lost their fifth straight.

Chisholm’s shot off Giants reliever Jakob Junis (2-1) in the fourth put the Marlins ahead 4-2. Soler doubled and Bryan De La Cruz singled, then Chisholm connected on a drive that landed over the wall in right center field.

Miami got perfect innings from Tanner Scott and Dylan Floro before A.J. Puk closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.

San Francisco lost starter Alex Wood because of a left hamstring strain in the third. Wood planted both feet awkwardly after he left the mound and fielded Jean Segura’s bunt near the third base foul line. He threw Segura out by a step but limped as he returned to the mound.

The left-hander’s outing ended after 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one run, one hit, walked one and struck out three.

Mike Yastrzemski’s two-run shot in the first gave the Giants a quick lead. Yastrzemski drove Cabrera’s fastball over the wall in right for his third homer.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled INF-OF Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned INF-OF Matt Beaty to the same minor league club. Wisely went hitless in three at bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Austin Slater (strained left hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his third rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento Sunday. ... OF Michael Conforto (left calf tightness) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder) felt good after his extended spring game Saturday outing and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Cobb (0-1, 3.14) will start the series finale for the Giants on Wednesday afternoon while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.20).

