Defensive back Jeff Richards has signed with the Edmonton Elks, the team announced on Saturday.

Richards made his CFL debut in 2015, playing two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. He appeared in 13 games over those two seasons, amassing 22 tackles and helping Ottawa win the 104th Grey Cup in 2016.

The 31-year-old spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 42 tackles and one interception in 13 games.

Richards was released by Toronto ahead of training camp prior to the 2022 season.

The Oklahoma native also had a two-year stint in the NFL, spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Elks are set to face the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Monday.