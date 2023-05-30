CALGARY — Two-time major championship winner John Daly has confirmed he will play in the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic from Aug. 14-20, the tournament announced Tuesday.

Daly, who won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the U.S. Open in 1995, will make his third appearance at Canada's lone event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

The 57-year-old American famously drove halfway across America as a 25-year-old rookie the night before the first round of his PGA Championship win.

The Charity Classic previously announced that last year's winner Jerry Kelly is returning to defend his title.

Kelly, a 56-year-old American, finished tied for the lead with a three-round total of 9-under 201 last year before beating John Huston in a one-hole playoff to win the tournament.

The event will take place at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.