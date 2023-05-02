Right-hander Nate Pearson appeared in his second game this season with the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, throwing two shutout innings in an eventual 6-5 loss.

Manager John Schneider heaped praise on the 26-year-old, saying he looked "outstanding" against the Boston Red Sox.

"I loved what I saw from Nate Pearson stepping up for two innings. The stuff was there. The composure was there. I thought his stuff was outstanding."

John Schneider said that Garcia and Swanson weren't available tonight, but he added:



Pearson came in in the seventh inning with the Blue Jays trailing 5-3 and held Boston in check, striking out three and allowing just one hit with zero walks. He also threw 29 of his 20 pitches for strikes, regularly touching the upper-90s with his fastball.

Pearson made his MLB season debut on April 25 against the Chicago White Sox, posting a scoreless inning with one strikeout and one hit batter. He has a 0.00 ERA and 0.33 WHIP in his three innings of work in 2023.

The right-handed thrower did not appear in any games with the Jays last season due to various injuries.

Toronto selected the native of Odessa, Fla., with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.