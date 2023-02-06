Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have landed in Glendale, Arizona, and the countdown to Super Bowl LVII is officially on with opening media availabilities to start on Monday.

Super Bowl Media Day tends to lean towards the silly and fun for reporters - and for the players, such as when Marshawn Lynch repeated his now-infamous answer, "I'm just here so I won't get fined" to questions 29 separate times.

However, it does offer one last window into potentially game-changing storylines that have developed up to this point in the season for both sides.

Philadelphia Eagles storylines

A major theme throughout the year for the Eagles has been their injuries - or lack thereof - and they seemingly picked up no new injuries in their 31-7 romp over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in December that had people wondering if it would affect his playoff availability, but he has shown no ill effects two months later.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has advanced to his first career Super Bowl, and will face the Chiefs, the team with whom he coached in various positions from 2009-2012 until he was let go when current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was hired.

Eagles centre Jason Kelce will make history along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday, as they will become the first pair of brothers to ever play against one another in a Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen whether Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will be present, but he joins an exclusive group of only four owners in NFL history to go to Super Bowls with three different head coaches.

Kansas City Chiefs storylines

The talking point of the week, and possibly the deciding factor of the Super Bowl in the end, will be the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round, an injury that typically carries a three-to-five week healing period. He played just seven days later against the Cincinnati Bengals. Super Bowl Sunday will mark three weeks since the injury occurred.

This is a revenge game for Reid, who coached the Eagles from 1999-2012, where he led them to five conference championships and one Super Bowl appearance - a 27-24 defeat against the New England Patriots in 2004.

We're also likely to hear from Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who played high school football on the same team as Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. They won a Mississippi state championship together in 2015.

