Patrick Mahomes is good to go on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday that his starting quarterback will play in the AFC Championship rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirms Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will start Sunday vs. Bengals noting "he's moving around good." — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 27, 2023

“He looks good," Reid said. "He’s moving around good. He’ll go out and play.”

Mahomes, 27, incurred a high-ankle sprain in last Saturday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was taken down by outside linebacker Arden Key in the first quarter. He left for a series, but would later return to the game.

The Texas Tech product said on Thursday he was confident of being ready for Sunday.

"I think progressively I've gotten better throughout the week, and I'm just going to try to keep doing that: keep that same mentality and push it — but at the same time, be ready to go whenever the game comes up," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs fell 27-20 to the Bengals in last year's AFC title game.

Mahomes threw for 275 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.