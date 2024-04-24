OTTAWA — Katerina Mrazova scored the shootout winner Wednesday night to lead Ottawa to a 3-2 win over Boston in Professional Women’s Hockey League action.

Both teams are vying for the fourth and final playoff spot. Ottawa, now with 32 points, gained a three-point lead over Boston in addition to having a game in hand.

This marked the first time this year that Ottawa (8-1-6-6) won a one-goal game.

Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 30 shots, while Brianne Jenner and Gabbie Hughes scored in regulation.

Hilary Knight and Jamie Lee Rattray scored for Boston (6-4-3-9). Aerin Frankel made 22 saves.

Both teams had a couple good chances in overtime, but the game remained tied.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, Ottawa looked for the equalizer and finally got it at 11:14. Emily Clark outmuscled Emily Brown on her way to the net and dished a pass through the crease to Hughes who jammed it in from in close.

Jenner had a great chance to seal the win in the final minute of play but Frankel made a huge save.

The score remained 2-1 Boston after 40 minutes. Ottawa dominated play for much of the period but had just four shots.

Boston had the best chance of the period when Megan Keller broke in short-handed but was stopped by Maschmeyer.

Knight opened the scoring 90 seconds into the game on Boston’s first shot of the game. Ottawa lost a faceoff in its own end allowing Hannah Brandt to find Knight in front and beat Maschmeyer through the legs.

The home team tied the game at 7:43 of the first period after Natalie Snodgrass made a pass through the crease and Jenner backhanded it past Frankel.

The Ottawa captain now has nine points (six goals, three assists) in her last four games.

A turnover at Ottawa’s blue line gave Rattray, an Ottawa native, a clear break alone and she made no mistake beating Maschmeyer for her third of the season at 19:01 of the first.

NOTES

Mrazova returned to Ottawa’s lineup after the Czechia native missed the entire women’s world championship and Saturday’s game due to injury. Lexie Adzija made her first return to Ottawa since being traded to Boston at the deadline.

UP NEXT

Ottawa hosts Montreal on Saturday.

Boston makes a visit to Minnesota on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.