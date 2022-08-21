NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in his second Serie A game to lead Napoli to a 4-0 win over promoted Monza on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kvaratskhelia, who also scored on his league debut in Napoli’s 5-2 win at Hellas Verona, took his tally to three goals in two games since joining from Dinamo Batumi. Kvaratskhelia had been playing for Russian team Rubin Kazan up to March, but joined Batumi following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Napoli dominated the opening half in its first league game at home this season, but its fans had to wait till the 35th minute for Kvaratskhelia to unlock the Monza defense with a curling shot inside the right post from distance.

Victor Osimhen raced down the right and held off a defender to make it 2-0 in first-half injury time.

Osimhen headed just over after the break before Kvaratskhelia produced another moment of brilliance to score in the 62nd. Facing two defenders, he eluded both before firing inside the far post.

Andrea Petagna thought he’d pulled one back for Monza but the goal was ruled out through VAR for a foul.

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae wrapped up the scoring with a header in the third minute of injury time.

Fiorentina drew at Empoli 0-0 in their Tuscan derby. Empoli defender Sebastiano Luperto was sent off in the 66th for a tactical foul on Luka Jovic. Empoli finished the game with nine players because of an injury to Nicolo Cambiaghi.

Defending champion AC Milan played at Atalanta later Sunday, and Bologna hosted Verona.

___

