Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis will be out week-to-week after suffering a sprained ankle over the weekend, the team announced.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The injury originally occurred in the third quarter of the team's win over Orlando on January 21.

Porzingis' injury comes less than one week after the team got guard Bradley Beal back from an injured hamstring. Washington has won two straight games and sits 12th in the Eastern Conference, just outside of the play-in portion of the standings.

The 27-year-old Porzingis is averaging 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in 41 games so far this season, his seventh active season in the NBA.

The Wizards will take on Porzingis' former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Tuesday.