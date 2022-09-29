Having been named the Mid-American Conference's Player of the Week following his 59-52 win over the Fordham University Rams, Ohio Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke earned another accolade just days later as he was named the MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. 

The 21-year-old broke his career pass attempts record (50) & pass completions (41) while matching his career passing TDs (4) and set a new single-game program high with 537 passing yards in Week 4. 

The Oakville, Ont., native and communications studies major has a 3.764 GPA. 