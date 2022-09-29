Having been named the Mid-American Conference's Player of the Week following his 59-52 win over the Fordham University Rams, Ohio Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke earned another accolade just days later as he was named the MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.

Kurtis Rourke

3.764 GPA

Communication Studies



Rourke registered a record-setting night on Saturday, matching his career high for passing touchdowns (4), and setting a new single-game program high with 537 passing yards, breaking the 1983 record#OUOhYeah | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/uU2zqsoqA2 — #MACtion (@MACSports) September 28, 2022

The 21-year-old broke his career pass attempts record (50) & pass completions (41) while matching his career passing TDs (4) and set a new single-game program high with 537 passing yards in Week 4.

The Oakville, Ont., native and communications studies major has a 3.764 GPA.