Golden State Warriors developmental coach Leandro Barbosa is accepting an offer to join Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Barbosa, 39, is a two-time champion with the Warriors both as a player (2015) and a coach (2022).

The Brazilian-born guard was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round (28th overall) in the 2003 NBA Draft and was traded to the Phoenix Suns. There, he played seven seasons (2003-2009) before spending time with the Toronto Raptors (2010-11), Indiana Pacers (2011), and Boston Celtics (2012). Barbosa returned to the Suns for one season (2013) before joining the Warriors (2014-15) and went back to Phoenix to finish his NBA career with the Suns (2016).

Following his playing career, Barbosa joined the Warriors' coaching staff in 2020 as a player developmental coach.