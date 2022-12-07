VanVleet not overly concerned with shooting slump: 'There's a lot going on'

Just past the quarter mark of the season, the Toronto Raptors sit even at 12-12 as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Watch and stream Lakers vs. Raptors beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Raptors slipped to .500 with a 116-110 loss to the East-leading Boston Celtics on Monday. Pascal Siakam tallied 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the defeat.

The Lakers (10-13) will be playing the second game of a back-to-back after falling 116-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday and could be without Anthony Davis.

Davis left the game against the Cavaliers in the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. Davis had scored a total of 99 points in his previous two games prior to Tuesday.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis is unlikely to play against the Raptors, but also stressed the star centre had not tested positive for COVID-19.

LeBron James had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists Tuesday night for the Lakers who currently sit 13th in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are 7-3 in their past 10 games after a 3-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The Raptors are 5-5 in their past 10 games and enter Wednesday’s matchup in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

TSN’s Josh Lewenberg writes that the Raptors are trying to solve a team-wide shooting slump.

After knocking down 39 per cent of their three-point attempts over the first eight games of the season, the Raptors are shooting 30 per cent over the past 16 contests, Lewenberg points out.

Only Charlotte has shot worse over that span. The Raptors are 3-6 when they’ve shot below 30 per cent from long distance, but on average, they attempted 13.3 more shots than their opponent in those three wins.