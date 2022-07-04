Jesse Marsch is once again turning to his homeland for a new signing.

Fabrizio Romano reports Leeds United has signed United States midfielder Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig for £20 million, pending a medical.

Leeds are set to sign Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig, done deal and here we go! Deal completed for £20m fee [add ons included]. It’s 100% agreed, Jesse Marsch wanted him. 🚨🇺🇸 #LUFC



Adams will travel to England soon to undergo medical tests and sign long term deal with Leeds. pic.twitter.com/T3vZL1Daud — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Racine, WI-born Marsch has already signed winger Brenden Aaronson of Medford, NJ from RB Salzburg during this transfer window.

Adams, 23, spent the past four seasons with the Bundesliga side, making 103 appearances across all competitions.

A native of Wappinger, NY, Adams is a product of the New York Red Bulls academy and made his professional debut for the team in 2015. He spent three seasons with the first team and was a member of the Red Bulls side that won the Supporters' Shield in 2018.

Marsch previously coached Adams at both Leipzig and New York.

Internationally, Adams has been capped 30 times by the USMNT.

The news of Adams's arrival comes on the same day that Leeds sold England midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for £45 million.