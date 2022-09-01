Fernandez on how she and Saville never lost belief in win over Pegula, Gauff

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, the No. 2-seeded team, have been knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles.

The team of 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Annie Fernandez and Daria Saville knocked off the Americans 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Gauff and Pegula were the runners-up at the French Open and the 18-year-old Gauff recently became the second-youngest player to reach No. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings.

Gauff also reached the U.S. Open final last year with partner Caty McNally.