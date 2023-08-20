LIVE TRACKER: Canadians in the final round of BMW Championship

The final round of the 2023 BMW Championship is underway from Olympia Fields North Course in Illinois, with Corey Conners leading the list of Canadians.

With the FedExCup Playoff field narrowing from 50 to 30 ahead of Next Week’s TOUR Championship, Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson still have work to do improve their rankings. Hadwin, who entered 37th in the standings, finished 2-over on Saturday, while Svensson, who came in 39th, shot a 4-under on the third day of the tournament.

Track the third rounds of each of the Canadians below:

Corey Conners

Current score: 6-under

Tee time: 12:50 p.m. ET/9:50 a.m. PT

BMW Championship - Final round Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

Adam Svensson

Current score: 5-under

Tee time: 12:39 p.m. ET/9:39 a.m. PT

BMW Championship - Final Round Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

Adam Hadwin

Current score: 4-over

BMW Championship - Final round Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 Round Score E



Nick Taylor

Current score: 6-over