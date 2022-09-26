20h ago
Report: Slater (biceps) out for the season
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured biceps tendon, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
The injury to the 23-year-old Slater appeared to occur during the Chargers' first possession of the second half of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The team is also dealing with a rib injury to quarterback Justin Herbert and a groin injury to EDGE Joey Bosa that also forced him to leave Sunday's game early.
Slater was the 13th overall selection out of Northwestern in 2021 and received a Pro Bowl nod in his first season.
The Sugar Land, TX native has started 19 games for the Chargers, including the first three of this season.