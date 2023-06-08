Thor will be out of action in the coming days.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed righty starter Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list on with a blister, the club announced on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, righty Tayler Scott was recalled from the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Syndergaard, 30, signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the team in the offseason. He last pitched on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds in which he left after three innings and 66 pitches. The Dodgers would go on to lose the game, 8-6.

In 12 starts this season, Syndergaard is 1-4 with a 7.16 earned run average and 1.446 WHIP over 55.1 innings pitched.

A native of Mansfield, TX, Syndergaard is in his eighth big-league season, having previously played for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

Scott, 31, has made one previous appearance for the Dodgers this season, working 1.2 innings in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on June 3.