FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maarten Paes delivered a three-save shutout while Jesus Ferreira scored a pivotal goal in Dallas' 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Ferreira's game-winner came in the 34th minute to secure the win for Dallas (11-7-9). Paul Arriola had an assist on the goal.

Dallas outshot the Union (13-4-9) 12-7, with five shots on goal to three for the Union.

Paes saved all three shots he faced for Dallas. Andre Blake saved four of the five shots he faced for the Union.

Dallas plays on the road on Sunday against Nashville, while the Union will visit D.C. United on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.