Rain in the forecast loomed large ahead of the second day at the Masters, and multiple rain delays were called until the second round was postponed late in the afternoon.

Mackenzie Hughes was the lone Canadian to have a strong second day, as he entered four-over but a strong run from holes six through 10, where he recorded four birdies, left him even for the tournament.

Hughes had the slowest start of the Canadians on day one, but he did not record a bogey on day two to put himself above the cut line heading into the weekend. He finished 13 holes before the postponement cut his day short.

Mike Weir was the standout for the Canadians on day one as he golfed an even 72, but he struggled early in the second round and never recaptured his form throughout the rain-filled day.

A bogey on one set the tone, and through the first nine Weir was sitting at four-over with five pars and four bogeys in total. He hit just one birdie on the day, on hole 15 in the back nine, and finished his day a four-over 76.

Corey Conners finished day one just one-over after he shot a 73, and he started day two off fairly well. He broke even with a birdie on the second hole, and finished the front nine just two-over.

However, things unravelled quickly for Conners in the rain on the back nine. A double bogey on 13 was the first major blow, and the final five holes included one birdie and four bogeys - including a double bogey on 16.

Conners will miss the cut on day two after finishing his day a seven-over 79, leaving him eight-over after two days.

Adam Svensson, who told reporters he was dealing with a lot of nerves on his first day at the Masters on Thursday, struggled out of the gate in the rain on day two. He double bogeyed the fifth hole, and finished the front nine six-over.

Svensson finished 14 holes on day two before postponement, and at eight-over for the tournament, his time at Augusta appears to be over once the final four holes are played.

Weir's playing partner Kevin Na withdrew with an illness after nine holes, leaving Weir to finish the second half of the round solo. As TSN's Bob Weeks noted, Weir played the second round with a marker: Michael McDermott, a member of Augusta National.

Weir's win in 2003 in a playoff against Len Mattiace earned him an automatic invite to Augusta for the entirety of his playing career. Svensson and Hughes each gained entry with wins at the start of the current PGA season while Conners is 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings, earning an invite based on his ranking.