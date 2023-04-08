Mackenzie Hughes will be the lone Canadian to play the weekend this year at The Masters.

The 32-year-old native of Hamilton finished his delayed second-round Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club, shooting a 3-under 69 to sit 1-over for the tournament.

You can watch LIVE coverage of The Masters throughout the tournament on TSN, TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Second-round play was halted on Friday due to weather. The cut line for the 87th Masters was 2-over.

Hughes turned his game around to make the cut after shooting a 4-over 76 on Thursday in the opening round.

This week marks Hughes' fourth appearance at the Masters Tournament with his best result being a top-40 finish in 2021.

The other Canadians in the field - Mike Weir (4-over), Corey Conners (8-over) and Adam Svensson (11-over) - all missed the cut.