Mackenzie Hughes saved his best for last at The Masters, as he shot a two-under 70 to finish one-over for the tournament, tied for 29th.

Hughes was the only Canadian to make the cut and play the final two rounds, after he finished Friday one-over.

Rain was a factor all tournament long, as both Friday's and Saturday's rounds were postponed due to poor playing conditions.

Hughes finished his rainy third round on Sunday morning. A rough final five holes saw a birdie sandwiched between a double-bogey and two bogeys to finish his round, which left him two-over for the day.

He started his final round on the 10th hole, as play was split based on standings to ensure every golfer could play all 18 holes of the final round.

Hughes' back nine was largely uneventful, outside of a disastrous third shot on 15 which rolled into the water, where he eventually took a double-bogey.

Mac Hughes hits wedge pin high (it's 17 on) on his third shot on 15 and it spins pack into the water. Leads to a double. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) April 9, 2023

However, his second half of the day, which was played on the front nine, provided a strong finish to build off of moving forward this season. Hughes hit an eagle on two, and birdies on four, seven and eight. He finished the front nine at 32, four-under, which left him at 70 for the day.

Mike Weir was the standout for the Canadians on day one as he golfed an even 72, but he struggled early in the second round and never recaptured his form throughout the rain-filled day. He finished four-over and missed the cut heading into the weekend.

A bogey on one set the tone, and through the first nine Weir was sitting at four-over with five pars and four bogeys in total. He hit just one birdie on the day, on hole 15 in the back nine, and finished his day a four-over 76.

Corey Conners finished day one just one-over after he shot a 73, and he started day two off fairly well. He broke even with a birdie on the second hole, and finished the front nine just two-over.

However, things unravelled quickly for Conners in the rain on the back nine. A double bogey on 13 was the first major blow, and the final five holes included one birdie and four bogeys - including a double bogey on 16. Conners finished eight-over to miss the cut.

Adam Svensson, who told reporters he was dealing with a lot of nerves on his first day at the Masters on Thursday, struggled out of the gate in the rain on day two. He double bogeyed the fifth hole, and finished the front nine six-over. Svensson finished 11-over, and missed the cut.