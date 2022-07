Report: Pacers to trade G Brogdon to Celtics

The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcom Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/etqmr9l0l7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Celtics will send centre Daniel Theis along with forwards Aaron Nesmith, Canadian Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick to Indiana.

Celtics are also including Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan in the trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

More to come.