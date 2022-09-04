BERLIN (AP) — Marco Richter scored his first goal since recovering from treatment for a testicular tumor to seal Hertha Berlin’s first win of the season as it beat Augsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Richter had made his first appearance, since undergoing treatment, in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund when he hit the crossbar.

The 24-year-old winger went one better against his former club Augsburg, tapping home from close range after Davie Selke had unselfishly passed the ball to him to finish off a counterattack and wrap up the match in stoppage time.

Richter progressed through the ranks at Augsburg before joining Hertha last year.

Dodi Lukebakio had headed in Marvin Plattenhardt’s cross in the 57th minute for the opener.

Augsburg, which has now lost all but one of its five matches, could have taken the lead in the 28th but Mergim Berisha’s finish came off the base of the left post.

FIRST DEFEAT

Borussia Mönchengladbach fell to its first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 at home to Mainz after playing most of the second half with 10 men.

The game turned nine minutes after the interval when Gladbach's Ko Itakura was sent off for bringing down Karim Onisiwo as the last man.

Worse was to come for the home side as Aaron Caricol curled the resulting free kick into the top left corner.

Marcus Thuram had gone closest to breaking the deadlock for Gladbach in an end-to-end first half but his effort came off the crossbar.

Mainz has now won all three of its matches on the road. It only managed to win that number of away matches across the whole of last season.

