Robertson plans to seize the opportunity in showdown with big brother An injury to Matt Murray, who's on long-term injured reserve, gave the Leafs some flexibility and opened the door to Nick Robertson's return. He will start Thursday's game on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs (optional) and Dallas Stars skated at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

When Leafs winger Nick Robertson faced his older brother, Stars winger Jason Robertson, for the first time in the NHL last season, he was distracted by the occasion.

"Just a lot of focusing on him and less on what I had to do," Nick recalled of the game on March 15. "You're playing your brother for the first time, it's kind of a mental thing. But now, more’s at stake. More of an opportunity this year than last year, so I'm trying to focus on the game and having a good game."

Nick, 21, is coming off a tremendous training camp, which saw him score three goals and pick up five assists in five pre-season games. In a cap-influenced move, he was sent down to the American Hockey League to start the regular season.

"He had a great camp," said Jason. "Unfortunately, he wasn't able to make the starting lineup, but that only fuelled him. The type of player he is, he's going to show them what they were kind of missing out [on] tonight. It should be a lot of fun to watch."

In the past, it felt like Nick tried too hard to make an impression. Since arriving at training camp this year, he has spoken consistently about simplifying his game.

"We've seen the growth and maturity in his game," observed coach Sheldon Keefe, "and a bit of a recognition that he doesn't have to take on everything every shift and feel like every shot has to go in the net. There's an understanding of the process and the patience that has to come with just being consistent and going out shift after shift and doing what the game calls for and what the system calls for. We've seen him take really big steps in that regard from the start of camp."

"He's still young," Jason, 23, pointed out. "He always wants to keep pushing and pushing to make that next step and I think this is his year."

In the first sibling showdown, neither brother hit the scoresheet in Toronto's 4-0 win. It's a much different feel this time around.

"That was definitely kind of a buildup," Jason said. "Parents came. Something you mark on your calendar. He just got called up recently and, also, I just got back two weeks ago [after ending a contract stalemate], so we didn't have all the focus on [this] game. This time it's more focusing on the game and trying to win the game rather than seeing my little brother on the other side of the ice."

The Stars arrived in Toronto late on Wednesday night, so the brothers didn't get a chance to meet up, which is another difference from March.

Nick is looking forward to seeing Jason after the game.

"He's going to be buzzing all around," predicted Leafs winger Michael Bunting. "I'm sure he wants some bragging rights. He'll bring a lot of energy. I expect a big game out of him."

A big game is expected from all the Leafs players following a disappointing home loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

"Tonight's big," said defenceman T.J. Brodie. "The boys will be ready to come out and play the way that we know we're capable of."

"I feel like today everybody's ready to go," said winger Calle Jarnkrok. "We're coming out hungry today, for sure."

"Expecting a big response," echoed Bunting.

Keefe lay blame at the feet of Toronto's elite players in the immediate aftermath of Monday's loss before walking back those comments on Wednesday. What are the Dallas Stars expecting?

"A team that's looking to bounce back," said forward Tyler Seguin. "A team that had their elite players kind of called out. I'm not really sure if it was called out or taken back. I don't really know, but you expect them to be ready."

Keefe's comments continued to provoke questions on Thursday morning.

"It is probably more of a reflection of coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs and dealing with [the media] than anything — just to make sure that the way I am communicating is more clear," Keefe said when asked what prompted Wednesday's clarification. "The reaction to the comments was not what I was trying to communicate. It is more so about managing the media than the players."

Regardless of Keefe's intent, the spotlight is burning brighter on Toronto's top players.

"Sometimes you enjoy those opportunities," said Seguin. "You don't want to see it, but if you get called out as a pro athletes you love the opportunity to respond."

"We're going to see their best game," guaranteed Stars coach Peter DeBoer. "When you challenge your best players to be better, you know with the character in that room they're going to respond. We know that and we got to be ready for that."

Auston Matthews has scored just once through four games. Linemates Mitch Marner and Bunting are also stuck on one goal.

"We're not off to the start that we all wanted," admitted Bunting. "I just got to play more simple, create space for both of them and ... attack one on one and give Matty that shot. He only has one goal and that's not going to last very long. It's just a matter of time until he explodes."

Bunting believes the scrutiny the top line is facing is warranted.

"We want to be a big part of this team," the Scarborough, Ont. native said. "We want to play a big role. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform. I'm looking forward to getting out there tonight and having a good game."

The Leafs heard some boos during Monday's lacklustre performance.

"I know how passionate the fan base is," Bunting said. "I grew up here, so I know that everyone bleeds blue in this city. I try not to take any of that pressure onto myself. I just ignore that stuff and try and play a team game and be there for my teammates and play a role that helps us win every single night. I got to do a little better at that. Once we get rolling this part of the season we'll forget about, hopefully."

Jake Oettinger, who leads the league with a .966 save percentage, will not start on Thursday. Instead, Brampton, Ont. native Scott Wedgewood will make his season debut for Dallas.

"We need to get him in," DeBoer explained. "When we were planning out the season, we wanted to make sure we got him in every two or three games and this is already [game] four. With the way Otter’s playing you could make the case he could play every night, but it's a long season and Wedgie's going to be a big part of this going forward. So, you know, [it's his] hometown. He's excited to play. It's the right time to do it."

The last time Wedgewood faced the Leafs Matthews scored twice, including the overtime winner on April 7. Matthews has scored in six straight games against Dallas dating back to his rookie season.

Ilya Samsonov starts for the Leafs.

The Leafs are determined to get to the inside more. Keefe believes that's the main reason why his club hasn't found a rhythm on offence.

"It is recognizing the opportunities and the windows that are there to do so," the coach said. "When you look at the game-winning goal against Ottawa, we had given up the lead, and you could just ride it out. That is a game where we were struggling to get inside, but there was a window of opportunity.

“If you pause that picture right when Justin Holl puts the puck in the net, we are right there with our sticks on the inside. That is a pretty good example. It is a team that is making it hard on you to get inside, but within the game, there are opportunities. You have to recognize those and get there. Sometimes, you don't want to go inside because they have you out-numbered, it is not the right time, and you are probably going to give the puck away. But there were a lot of opportunities in the Arizona game where we didn't recognize, didn't execute and didn't attack."

Despite dominating possession, the Leafs mustered just five shots in the first period of Monday's game.

"More often than not, you just want to default to the attack mode," Keefe continued. "If we happen to give up some pucks in the process, we will work to get those back. It is more of a recognition thing. That is a symptom of it being early in the season and also of playing a game in which you have the puck on your stick 80 per cent of the time."

Leafs lineup for Thursday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Mete

Samsonov starts

Kallgren

Stars lines at Thursday's morning skate:

Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski

Marchment - Seguin - Dellandrea

Benn - Johnston - Gurianov

Faksa - Glendening - Kiviranta

Heiskanen - Miller

Suter - Hakanpää

Lindell - Lundkvist

Wedgewood starts

Oettinger