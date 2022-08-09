Bergeron on his decision to return to Boston: 'I'm really happy to be back'

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed restricted free agent forward Martin Neces to a two-year, $6 million deal, it was announced Tuesday.

DONE DEAL 😤



Martin Necas has signed a 2-year contract with the #Canes!



Details » https://t.co/eNmgC2cZkO

The 23-year-old tallied 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points in 78 games last season, his fifth at the NHL level.

For his career, Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia, native has 45 goals and 74 assists in 203 career games.

"Martin is a dynamic young playmaker," said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell in a news release. "He has an elite combination of speed and skill and we think he'll only continue to improve."

Necas was selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft and is coming off a three-year, $4.387 million deal.