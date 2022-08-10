Hamilton Tiger-Cats second-string quarterback Matthew Shiltz took first-team reps at Wednesday's practice while starter Dane Evans was in attendance but not in pads, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

This marks the second day in a row the 28-year-old Evans has not practiced with the Tiger-Cats as he missed Tuesday's session with a shoulder injury.

Through eight games with the Tiger-Cats this season, Evans has completed 67.3 per cent of his passes for 2,229 yards,10 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

In his place at practice on Wednesday, former Montreal Alouettes QB Shiltz took first-team reps.

Shiltz, 29, has also played in eight games this season, predominantly, in short-yardage and designed QB run situations. The Butler University product has completed 16 passes for 125 yards, adding 110 and a touchdown on the ground.

Shiltz's last start under centre came in Week 13 of the 2021 season when the Alouettes hosted the Saskatchewan Roughriders, when Shiltz threw for 123 yards and a touchdown.