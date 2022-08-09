New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is dealing with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap and is likely out for the year, according to The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Becton injured his right knee during camp drills on Monday -- the same knee that knocked him out for the season in September -- and had an MRI on Monday. Becton's injury was initially believed to be a different injury than what he dealt with last year and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the team was optimistic it was not serious.

After being selected No. 11 overall in 2020, the 23-year-old impressed in his rookie season but appeared in only one game last year.

The Louisville product has started 14 of the 15 games he's played at the NFL level.