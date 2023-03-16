Braxton Berrios's tour of the AFC East will continue in Florida.

The Miami Dolphins have signed the 27-year-old wide receiver/kick returner to a one-year deal, reports the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Dolphins are signing former Jets WR/returner Braxton Berrios to 1-year deal, source confirms. Berrios played college ball in S Florida at the U. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2023

The Miami product spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. In 2022, he appeared in 17 games, hauling in 18 catches for 145 yards. He added 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and another 840 yards on kick and punt returns.

The Raleigh, NC native was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as a kick returner.

Berrios was originally taken with a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.