Twenty years after he became the first Canadian men's player to win a major championship, Mike Weir's 2023 Masters tournament is off to a solid start.

Weir posted an even-par 72 in his opening round Thursday morning, making three pars and three bogeys along the way.

You can watch LIVE coverage of The Masters on TSN, TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Weir was one of four Canadians in the Augusta field this week, joining Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson and Corey Conners at golf's first major championship of the year.

Hughes and Svensson each struggled in their opening rounds Thursday. Hughes finished with a four-over 76 and Svensson posted a 3-over 75.

Conners teed off in the early afternoon and will be the last Canadian to finish his opening Masters round.

Weir's playing partner Kevin Na withdrew with an illness after nine holes, leaving Weir to finish the second half of the round solo. The 52-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., will play with a marker in the second round, tweets TSN's Bob Weeks. World No. 8 Will Zalatoris also withdrew before his round began Thursday.

Weir will play with a marker for the second round. Generally it’s an Augusta member. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) April 6, 2023

Weir's win in 2003 in a playoff against Len Mattiace earned him an automatic invite to Augusta for the entirety of his playing career. Svensson and Hughes each gained entry with wins at the start of the current PGA season while Conners is 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings, earning an invite based on his ranking.