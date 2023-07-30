ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with a right hip impingement.

The move came after Teheran allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in Saturday night's 11-5 loss to his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

Teheran (2-5, 4.74 ERA in 11 games) has lost his last three decisions.

The Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville. Strzelecki was 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 36 games, all in relief, with Milwaukee before he was optioned to Nashville on June 28. He had a 7.04 ERA in seven games with Nashville.

