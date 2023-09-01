Fire breaks out at Buffalo's Sahlen Field, home of Jays Triple-A affiliate
Sahlen Field - The Canadian Press
Published
A fire broke out at Sahlen Field, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons on Friday morning.
Michael Schwartz of WKBW reports an ice cream stand caught fire within the building.
The Bisons are scheduled to host the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night, having defeated the Indians 4-1 on Thursday.
Sahlen Field opened in 1988 and briefly served as the home of the Blue Jays for portions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Canadian government regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More details to follow.