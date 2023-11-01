The New York Mets have looked to the Bronx for a candidate for their managerial vacancy.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the team has interviewed New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza played in 15 games for the Mets in 1997.

The Mets dismissed Buck Showalter after two seasons at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Mendoza, 43, has served as bench coach under Aaron Boone for the past four seasons after having joined the organization in 2009.

A native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Mendoza, an outfielder, appeared in 28 big-league games over two seasons with the Mets and Colorado Rockies.

Sherman notes that Mendoza has also interviewed for the Cleveland Guardians vacancy.

Craig Counsell is believed to be the frontrunner for the Mets job considering his familiarity with new chief baseball officer David Stearns, but he could choose to remain with the Milwaukee Brewers and is also considered a candidate for the Guardians and Houston Astros.