The San Francisco Giants signed free agent shortstop Paul DeJong to a major league contract on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

DeJong, 30, was most recently with the Toronto Blue Jays after they acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals for prospect Matt Svanson at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot shortstop appeared in 13 games for the Blue Jays and batted .068 with three hits and one RBI before being designated for assignment on Saturday.

DeJong is slashing .211/.269/.365 on the season with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs in 94 games split between the Blue Jays and Cardinals.

The Orlando native's best season came in 2019, batting .233 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs and represented the Cardinals at the MLB All-Star Game.

DeJong was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by the Cardinals and has a career .230 batting average with 115 home runs and 339 RBIs.