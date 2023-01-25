1h ago
Alouettes extend linebacker Beverette
Tyrice Beverette is staying in La Belle Province. The Montreal Alouettes announced an extension for the linebacker on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Beverette, who turns 28 next week, was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.
A product of Stony Brook, Beverette joined the Als ahead of last season after three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The native of Lakewood, NJ appeared in 18 games last season for the team, recording 56 defensive tackles, 21 special teams tackles, a forced fumble and a 100-yard pick-six.
Beverette has appeared in 40 CFL games across three seasons.