Tyrice Beverette is staying in La Belle Province.

The Montreal Alouettes announced an extension for the linebacker on Wednesday.

Beverette, who turns 28 next week, was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

A product of Stony Brook, Beverette joined the Als ahead of last season after three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The native of Lakewood, NJ appeared in 18 games last season for the team, recording 56 defensive tackles, 21 special teams tackles, a forced fumble and a 100-yard pick-six.

Beverette has appeared in 40 CFL games across three seasons.