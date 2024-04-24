Montreal cruises past New York to clinch PWHL post-season berth

MONTREAL — Kristin O'Neill had a goal and an assist in helping lead Montreal to a 5-2 win over New York and clinch a playoff berth in the Professional Women's Hockey League on Wednesday.

The victory moved Montreal (9-3-5-5) into a tie for first place with Toronto. Each team has 38 points, with Toronto having a game in hand.

Catherine Daoust, Catherine Dubois, Laura Stacey and Mélodie Daoust, with an empty-netter, also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 31 saves.

Marie-Philip Poulin picked up one assist to move past Toronto's Natalie Spooner for top spot in the PWHL scoring race with 22 points.

Ella Shelton and Alexandra Labelle, with a short-handed effort, scored for New York (3-4-3-11). Corinne Schroeder stopped 20 shots.

The loss eliminated New York from playoff contention in the six-team league.

New York failed to capitalize on its power play, coming up empty on three opportunities in the first period and finishing the game 0-for-5. Montreal was 2-for-4 with the extra player.

UP NEXT

Montreal travels to Ottawa on Saturday.

New York hosts Toronto on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.