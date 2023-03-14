Remember when Aaron Rodgers said he had no plans to hold the Green Bay Packers hostage this off-season?

Well, unless there’s something we don’t know, the NFL’s free agency tampering period is underway and both the Packers and the New York Jets are waiting for an answer.

Is today the day that Rodgers is traded to the Jets?

The Jets are down to +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

Only six NFL teams have shorter odds.

Each of those six teams won 12 or more games last season.

Will Rodgers finally emerge from the shadows and accept a trade to the Jets?

Maybe, just maybe, today is the day the deal gets done.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday March 14th, 2023.

Is today the day that Rodgers is traded to the Jets?

It didn’t take long for Jets’ fans to lose their patience when it comes to a potential trade for Rodgers.

SULLLLLL. 🤣🤣 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2023

Rodgers watch continued with this tweet:

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Then, we got this tweet:

Adam Schefter on ESPN just now said that there are "mounting indications" that Aaron Rodgers is heading to the Jets. — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 13, 2023

This morning, we got this news from ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

With Derek Carr headed to New Orleans and Jimmy Garoppolo headed to Las Vegas, it’s easy to understand why some fans are getting nervous.

In terms of the betting odds, the Jets went from +1600 to +1700 to win it all on Monday.

New York is +1500 to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

During their five seasons together in Green Bay, Allen Lazard caught 168 passes for 2,216 yards and 19 TDs from Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/TYioUDstt0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

That number accounts for the acquisition of a star quarterback, which would put the Jets in the conversation among the top contenders in the AFC.

However, it wouldn’t make them the favourite.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are the favourite to repeat at +600 at FanDuel.

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are all +900 to win it all.

After that, it’s the Jets and Dallas Cowboys at +1500.

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets? 👀 pic.twitter.com/89Ug6c5qGs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 13, 2023

If you got in on New York to win the Super Bowl when they opened at +2500, that’s a win.

However, at +1500, I’m not rushing to bet on the Jets to win it all, especially when the NHL shots on goal market has been so good to us of late.

More on that in just a minute.

Garoppolo is headed to Las Vegas

While the Jets wait for word from Rodgers, the Las Vegas Raiders reached a deal with free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Breaking: QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Raiders, per @diannaESPN and @AdamSchefter.



He is getting a three-year, $67.5M deal with $34M guaranteed, according to Schefter. pic.twitter.com/ZEKMRitS1P — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo will reunite with Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots during Garoppolo’s first three seasons.

The Raiders are a long shot to win the Super Bowl at +4400 at FanDuel this morning.

They’re +3000 as the 11th choice to win the AFC behind each of the other three teams in their own division.

Sabres rally to upset Maple Leafs

Alex Tuch scored twice in his return as the Buffalo Sabres rallied from down 2-0 in the second to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Monday night.

Buffalo closed as a +202 money line underdog at FanDuel.

Alex Tuch scored twice in his return to lead the Sabres (+202 ml) to the upset win over the Maple Leafs! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GUM37FyRK7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 14, 2023

The Sabres, which are just 2-5-1 in their past eight games, are still five points back of the New York Islanders for the final Wild Card in the Eastern Conference.

Road teams went 3-0 in the NHL on Monday night, with Buffalo producing the lone upset.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night

The Morning Coffee FanDuel Best Bet cashed again last night as Arturri Lehkonen needed less than two full periods to go over 2.5 shots on goal.

Lehkonen over 2.5 shots on goal CASHES in the SECOND PERIOD! 💰



Let's do it again in the morning. ☕️https://t.co/Pa26xK0fYe #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/KqVwgPlnKl — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) March 14, 2023

Lehkonen scored twice and recorded three points as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 8-4.

Unfortunately, Lehkonen suffered a broken finger in the win.

Artturi Lehkonen has a broken finger. He will return to Denver for surgery. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 14, 2023

Hopefully, he can make a quick recovery and return for the Avalanche in time for another playoff run.

Turning our attention to tonight, there are 12 games on the NHL slate.

The Calgary Flames travel to the desert looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Their leading scorer should be busy again.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Flames with 26 goals and 56 points this season.

He’s averaged 3.16 shots on goal per game.

In Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, Toffoli failed to register 3+ shots on goal for just the fourth time in 25 games dating back to January.

While the over has been juiced up to -182, you can parlay Toffoli over 2.5 shots on goal with the Boston Bruins to beat the Chicago Blackhawks at -112.

I’ll parlay Toffoli over 2.5 shots on goal and Bruins ML as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night in the NHL.