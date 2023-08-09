Morning Coffee: What are the odds a Canadian wins the FedEx Cup?

The best players in the world have arrived at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., for the start of the PGA playoffs.

The top 70 players in the standings are set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins bright and early on Thursday morning.

That list includes five Canadian contenders: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin, and Mackenzie Hughes.

At the conclusion of the weekend, the top 50 players in the standings will advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Chicago.

How many Canadians will qualify?

What are the odds that a Canadian contender wins the FedEx Cup?

What are the odds a Canadian wins the FedEx Cup?

Taylor, Conners, Svensson, Hadwin and Hughes are all among the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup points standings.

That in itself is an accomplishment.

Qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs is difficult enough. Winning the whole thing is another story, entirely.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the top 3 heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Who’s in the best form going in? With five Canadians in the playoffs this year, how many make it to the BMW Championship?



More from @BobWeeksTSN in Speed Golf: https://t.co/H6bmtCRWUf — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) August 8, 2023

All five Canadian contenders will need to maintain or improve their position among the top 50 in the standings in order to advance to the BMW Championship.

Taylor is currently 12th in the points standings.

FanDuel set the over/under for his final finishing position for the playoffs at 17.5.

Nick Taylor sporting a new head over this week at the @FedExChamp (For those who don't know Nick is a Mario Cart expert.)

Conners is 30th in the points standings.

FanDuel set the over/under for his final finishing position for the playoffs at 28.5.

The FedEx Cup might be the hardest trophy to win in golf.



Nick Taylor and Corey Conners are both long shots to come out on top

Svensson is 38th, Hadwin is 44th and Hughes is 47th in the points standings.

How many Canadians will remain in the top-50 through this weekend and qualify for the BMW Championship?

And then there were 70.



And then there were 70.

The #FedExCup Playoffs have arrived.

All five Canadians to qualify is currently +175 at FanDuel.

Four Canadians to qualify is -115. Three Canadians to qualify for the BMW Championship is +350.

What are the odds that a Canadians wins the FedEx Cup? 50-to-1, according to FanDuel.

That number represents a 2 per cent implied probability.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are currently the top three players in the standings, so it’s no surprise that they are the top three choices to win the FedEx Cup at FanDuel.

In addition to betting on the Canadians, FanDuel also has a prop up with the Big 3 versus the field.

Sweating out a spot in the #FedExCup Playoffs while watching from his parents' house.

Any one of Scheffler, Rahm or McIlroy to win is +110 versus the field at -130.

The Golf Talk Canada guys will be rolling out content all day for the FedEx St. Jude Championship that you can find right here on TSN.ca.

Make sure you check back in for their best bets before the PGA’s playoffs get underway on Thursday morning.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday’s MLB slate

Speaking of best bets, the Atlanta Braves cashed our FanDuel Best Bet with an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Busy evening at the ballpark!

We’re looking to climb above .500 for this week with another winner in this morning’s column.

I’m locking in the Cincinnati Reds on the money line at -120 against the Miami Marlins.

After a remarkable stretch to close out the first half, the Reds have come crashing back down in the second half.

Look What You Made Me Do.

The bad news is that Cincinnati has dropped seven of its past eight games.

The good news is that the Reds are still just 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

After opening the series with a 5-2 win, Cincinnati dropped last night’s game to Miami 3-2.

I like them to bounce back this afternoon at home for a few reasons.

The Marlins are seven games below .500 on the road this season.

Today’s starter Johnny Cueto is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA this season.

Miami is 0-5 in Cueto’s five starts.

The Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft, who went 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA in the month of July, including six shutout innings in a 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30.

Graham Ashcraft, Nasty 96mph Dead Zone Cutter.

Cincinnati is due for some positive regression, and it could come in the form of a win over the Marlins this afternoon.

I’ll lock in the Reds ML at -120 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails!