Tonight, on a special Tuesday night edition of DYNAMITE, All Elite Wrestling debuts at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH for an already loaded edition of AEW's flagship program.

The ROH World Championship will be on the line when Chris Jericho meets Dalton Castle, the AEW Interim Women's World Championship will be up for grabs as Toni Storm meets Hikaru Shida and the AEW World Trios Championship will be at stake when Death Triangle meets The Best Friends.

And in one of the most anticipated matches in AEW's history, Jon Moxley will meet “Hangman” Adam Page for the very first time in singles competition and the AEW World Championship will hang in the balance.

In addition, MJF will be in the house and Renee Paquette will sit-down with “The American Dragon” and Wheeler Yuta on the heels of last week's failure to bring the ROH World Championship back to The Blackpool Combat Club.

AEW's return to Cincinnati kicks off live on TSN2 at 8pm et and on the TSN App.