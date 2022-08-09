The BC Lions duo of Nathan Rourke and Dominique Rhymes and Calgary Stampeders defensive back Titus Wall have been named CFL Top Performers for Week 9.

Rourke set a new Canadian single-game passing record of 477 yards in the Lions' 46-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The 24-year-old completed 34-of-37 passes, setting a new CFL record with a 91.2 completion percentage, while tossing five touchdowns. He also added his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. It is Rourke's fourth Top Performer of the Week honour (1, 3, 8) this season.

Rhymes caught nine passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. The 26-year-old has now set a career-best with eight total touchdowns on the season. He leads the team with 582 receiving yards and is second in receptions with 38.

Wall had two interceptions, including a pick six, in the Stampeders 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 9. It was the 23-year-old's first career multi-interception game. He also recorded five defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The rookie has recorded three interceptions, 30 defensive tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two touchdowns this season.